Zimbabwe Police Arrest MDC Alliance Youth Leader

Zimbabwe police have arrested Movement for Democratic Change Alliance’s Youth Assembly chairperson, Obey Sithole, on accusations that he engaged in what they are calling a flash protest early this month.

In a tweet, the MDC Alliance said Sithole was arrested at the Harare Magistrate Court “on allegations of criminal nuisance. We condemn the continual persecution of opposition members and human rights defenders in Zimbabwe.”

In another tweet, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said their lawyer, Obey Shava, has offered emergency legal services to Sithole.

The ZLHR said police “has charged him with criminal nuisance as defined in section 46 of the Criminal Code.”

Police spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, was not responding to calls on his mobile phone.

More details to follow …