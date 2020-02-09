Report: Repression Intensifying in Zimbabwe As Old Guard, Military in Firm Control

A new report released by an organization based in USA indicates that there won’t be any visible reforms in Zimbabwe in the next few years as the old guard and military are still firmly in control, two years after the removal of the late former president Robert Mugabe.

According to the Rand Corporation’s findings following dozens of interviews in Zimbabwe, “although Mnangagwa has deployed flowery reform rhetoric, his administration's piecemeal actions belie any movement toward genuine political or economic reform.”

The Rand Corporation, which is a non-profit research group, claims that repression has increased and the economy continues to sink. It says with the old guard and military still firmly in power — and both benefiting from “perches atop the highly cartelized and patronage-based economy” — genuine reform is unlikely in the next one to three years under present conditions in Zimbabwe.

The Rand Corporation says there is need for significant political and economic reforms in the southern African nation if it has to recover from what the organization calls years of mismanagement, corruption, and state violence.

The Rand Corporation is urging international actors, including the United States, to push the Zimbabwean government in a coordinated fashion so that the country can implement genuine political, economic, and security reforms.

The Rand Corporation conducted the research titled ‘A New Zimbabwe: Assessing Continuity and Change After Mugabe’ last year. It says there has been insignificant reforms following the removal of the late president in a defacto military coup in 2017.

“Even where limited progress has been made, such steps appear to be largely cosmetic.”