Well-Wishers Raising Money for MDC Activists Wrongly Jailed for Allegedly Killing Zimbabwe Policeman

Some well-wishers have started raising funds for activists of the Movement for Democratic Change - Last Tamai Maengahama and Tungamirai Madzokere – who were released from prison last Friday after they were each sentenced to 20 years in jail for allegedly killing a policeman, Inspector Petros Mutedza, in Harare’s Glenview suburb in 2011.

The Supreme Court quashed their convictions, citing irregularities in the manner their case was handled by the High Court.

A person identified as Estelle Adams-Stone, who lives in Northampton, United Kingdom, has set up a gofundme campaign in which she has set a target of 30,000 British pounds.

In the fundraising drive, she said, “In the struggle for Zimbabwe’s post-colonial political and economic freedom, no individuals have been cruelly punished by being jailed like Last Maengahama and Tungamirai Madzokere. Last Maengahama and Tungamirai Madzokere were wrongly convicted in Zimbabwe, and sentenced to 20 years in prison by Justice Chinembiri Bhunu. They spent 10 years in prison, 2 years in pre-trial detention and 8 years after conviction.

“… They spent 10 years in prison for a crime that they didn’t commit. With nothing to their names except their dignity, they have to restart their lives. This Go-Fund is meant to raise money to assist them rebuild their lives … The least we can do as citizens to show our appreciation for what they went through, is to help them start their new lives. Nothing can replace 10 years in prison for a crime you didn’t commit, it is time cruelly taken away. Let us give them a hug by assisting with the little we have.”

Estelle Adams-Stone was unreachable for comment. Almost 2,000 pounds has been raised since the gofundme fundraiser was set up on Sunday.

Maengahama and Madzokere were arrested in Glenview during public protests over the deteriorating human rights situation in Zimbabwe and other issues.

Indications are that Madzokere has been deserted by his wife and children.