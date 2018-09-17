Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
News

Zimbabwe's Agriculture Authority Issues $75 Million Grain Bills to Buy Maize

FILE: A Zimbabwean subsistence farmer holds a stunted maize cob in his field outside Harare, January 20, 2016.

See comments

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s Agriculture Marketing Authority (AMA) has issued $75 million in grain bills to purchase maize from farmers, the authority’s financial advisor CBZ Bank said on Monday.

AMA, a government agency tasked with marketing agricultural produce, will raise the money to buy the grain through, the Grain Marketing Board, which is a separate state entity, CBZ said in a statement.

Grain bills are bonds specifically meant for purchasing maize and are guaranteed by the Zimbabwean government.

Zimbabwe’s maize output is estimated at 1.7 million tonnes this year, down from 2.15 million tonnes in 2017, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe Editing by Edmund Blair)

Facebook Forum

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG