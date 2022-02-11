Accessibility links

Livetalk, February 11, 2022

LiveTalk: We are discussing the situation in schools and the impasse on salaries between teachers and the government on salaries. We are also talking with guests Prof. Lovemore Madhuku, Tawanda Dzvokora (CCC), Dr. Masimba Mavaza (Zanu PF) about the March 26 council and parliamentary by-elections

