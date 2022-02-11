LiveTalk: We are discussing the situation in schools and the impasse on salaries between teachers and the government on salaries. We are also talking with guests Prof. Lovemore Madhuku, Tawanda Dzvokora (CCC), Dr. Masimba Mavaza (Zanu PF) about the March 26 council and parliamentary by-elections
Livetalk, February 11, 2022
LiveTalk: We are discussing the situation in schools and the impasse on salaries between teachers and the government on salaries. We are also talking with guests Prof. Lovemore Madhuku, Tawanda Dzvokora (CCC), Dr. Masimba Mavaza (Zanu PF) about the March 26 council and parliamentary by-elections
Episodes
-
February 11, 2022
Preparation for Zimbabwe's By-Elections
-
February 08, 2022
Livetalk: The Connection with Mike Hove
-
February 07, 2022
Livetalk, February 7, 2022: Zimbabwe’s Council, Parly By-elections
-
February 06, 2022
Livetalk, February 4, 2022: Council, Parliamentary By-elections
-
February 04, 2022
Livetalk, Diaspora Forum, February 2, 2022
-
February 01, 2022
Livetalk: The Connection with Mike Hove