Zimbabwe Govt Relaxes Strict COVID-19 Regulations

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has relaxed Zimbabwe’s COVID-19 lockdown saying industries and informal traders should start operating with strict adherence to coronavirus regulations prescribed by the World Health Organization.

In a ZBC broadcast to the nation monitored from Washington, Mnangagwa said the relaxation of the COVID-19 regulations has been a result of the declining number of coronavirus in the country.

On Sunday alone, there were no COVID-19 deaths in the country.

“… It is noteworthy that the number of COVID-19 positive cases, fatalities and hospitalization continue to steadily decrease. We must remain alert and on guard to maintain this positive momentum we have attained so far,” said Mnangagwa, who on February 15 extended by two weeks the previous 30-day lockdown.

He said people are no longer required to seek authority to travel in cities and rural areas.

The curfew now starts from 10:00pm to 5:30am and supermarkets are open until 7pm.

The number of people attending funerals remains at 30 while 50 Zimbabweans will now be allowed to attend other gatherings.

Mnangagwa also urged schools and universities to start preparing for going back to classrooms although the government is encouraging education authorities to still consider virtual learning.