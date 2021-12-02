Zimbabwe Detects Case of Omicron Variant in Country

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe has detected case of Omicron variant in the country, its Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said on Thursday on state television.

"We are now in a particularly dangerous period once again, where the fourth wave is slowly visiting us with the identification of the B.1.1.529 or the Omicron variant of COVID-19," Chiwenga, who is also the country's health minister said on national TV.

Chiwenga did not give details of how many cases of Omicron infections had been recorded in the country.

As of Dec.1, Zimbabwe had reported 4,707 deaths from a total 135,337 cases.

