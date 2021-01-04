Accessibility links

Civic Society Leader Bekezela Maduma Fuzwayo Laid to Rest

Bekezela Maduma Fuzwayo, who succumbed to COVID-19 was laid to rest Monday in Gwanda. (Photos: Albert Ncube)
Bekezela Maduma was laid to rest Monday (Photo: Albert Ncube)
Bekezela Maduma was laid to rest Monday (Photo: Albert Ncube)
Bekezela Maduma Fuzwayo has been laid to rest. (Photo: Albert Ncube)
Bekezela Maduma Fuzwayo has been laid to rest. (Photo: Albert Ncube)
Relatives paying their last respects to the late Bekezela Maduma Fuzwayo. (Photo: Albert Ncube)
Relatives paying their last respects to the late Bekezela Maduma Fuzwayo. (Photo: Albert Ncube)
Paying last respects to Bekezela Maduma Fuzwayo ... (Photo: Albert Ncube)
Paying last respects to Bekezela Maduma Fuzwayo ... (Photo: Albert Ncube)

