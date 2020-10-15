Zimbabwe President Fires Supreme Court Judge

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has fired Supreme Court judge, Justice Francis Bere, who was suspended for allegedly interfering in a civil case.

Mnangagwa sacked the judge as per the recommendations of the Judicial Service Commission.

In a statement chief secretary to the President and Cabinet, Misheck Sibanda, said: “His Excellency the President, accordingly, acting in terms of section 187(8) of the Constitution, has removed the Honourable judge from office with immediate effect.”

Bere, who was serving on the Constitutional Court and Supreme Court and was suspended in March, allegedly telephoned a lawyer representing the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration in a case involving the parastatal and Fremus Enterprises.

The lawyer filed a complaint leading to investigations that were carried out by the Judicial Service Commission, which recommended that Bere should be removed from his office.