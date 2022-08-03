John Muchenje leader of 4H Zimbabwe, one of the organisations representing youths in the country, says they are engaging youths from all political parties to stop the spread of hate speech. A Zanu PF activist recently called for the killing of Nelson Chamisa, his family and supporters. (VOA)
John Muchenje Says No to Hate Speech Ahead of 2023 General Elections
John Muchenje leader of 4H Zimbabwe, one of the organisations representing youths in the country, says they are engaging youths from all political parties to stop the spread of hate speech. A Zanu PF activist recently called for the killing of Nelson Chamisa, his family and supporters. (VOA)
