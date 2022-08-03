Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

John Muchenje Says No to Hate Speech Ahead of 2023 General Elections

John Muchenje Says No to Hate Speech Ahead of 2023 General Elections
Embed
John Muchenje Says No to Hate Speech Ahead of 2023 General Elections

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:47 0:00
Direct link

John Muchenje leader of 4H Zimbabwe, one of the organisations representing youths in the country, says they are engaging youths from all political parties to stop the spread of hate speech. A Zanu PF activist recently called for the killing of Nelson Chamisa, his family and supporters. (VOA)

John Muchenje leader of 4H Zimbabwe, one of the organisations representing youths in the country, says they are engaging youths from all political parties to stop the spread of hate speech. A Zanu PF activist recently called for the killing of Nelson Chamisa, his family and supporters. (VOA)

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG