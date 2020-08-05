26 Zanu PF Workers Test Positive for COVID-19

Twenty-six Zanu PF employees have tested positive for COVID-19 following tests that were conducted recently in Harare.

In a statement signed by acting party spokesperson, Patrick Chinamasa, Zanu PF said the workers were among 154 staffers, who were tested in accordance with World Health Organization (WHO) protocols compelling institutions to conduct COVID-19 tests to ensure employees’ safety.

“The total number of personnel who underwent mandatory testing on 28 July 2020 is 154. The results have just come out showing that 26 tested positive to covid-19. Those affected are being informed. Those who have since been informed have been advised to go into self-isolation in line with the normal World Health Organization (WHO protocols on Covid19.

“Those who are symptomatic have been advised to seek immediate and urgent medical attention. The party is undertaking to hold periodic testing of its staff and leadership for covid19 in order to ensure that the working environment is safe. The parry HQ is being fumigated by health officers and members of staff have been asked to stay home during this process.”

According to the Ministry of Health, 4,221 Zimbabweans have tested positive for COVID-19 since March this year. At least 1,238 of these people have recovered. Eighty-One locals have so far succumbed to COVID-19.

The country has conducted 140,421 tests.