Zanu PF Confident Chamisa Has No Case After Election Challenge

HARARE (Reuters) - President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ruling ZANU-PF party said on Friday it was confident that Zimbabwe opposition leader Nelson Chamisa had no case after he challenged presidential election results in court.

“I am confident they have no case. Elections are not won in court, they are won in the field. But if they want to meet us in court we have sufficient legal minds to meet them squarely in court,” ZANU-PF legal secretary Paul Mangwana said.

At the same time, Zimbabwe’s Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauguration that had been set for Sunday had been deferred after opposition leader Nelson Chamisa challenged presidential election results in court.

“It will no longer happen. For now it has been stayed pending determination of the court challenge,” Ziyambi said.

