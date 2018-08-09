Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
News

Opposition Leader Returned to Zimbabwe Despite Court Order

  • VOA News
Tendai Biti, the head of the People’s Democratic Party speaking to reporters in Harare, July 14, 2018, has fled to neighboring Zambia seeking asylum.
LUSAKA, ZAMBIA — 

Zimbabwean police took former finance minister and opposition leader Tendai Biti into custody Thursday after Zambian authorities rejected his bid for asylum and deported him, his lawyer said.

Police in Zimbabwe were looking for Biti and eight other opposition figures for allegedly fomenting violence following a disputed national election in which President Emmerson Mnangagwa was declared the winner.

“An hour ago Biti was handed over to Zimbabwean law enforcement officers and as we speak he is on Zimbabwean soil,” Biti’s Zambian lawyer Gilbert Phiri told Reuters by phone.

Six people were killed last week in an army crackdown on postelection protests against the victory by Mnangagwa’s ruling ZANU-PF party. Mnangagwa’s main rival, opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, has accused the government of clamping down on members of his party.

Nkululeko Sibanda, spokesman for the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change Alliance, says many of its senior officials had gone into hiding, fearing arrest or abduction since the July 30 polls, officially won by the ruling party Harare, Aug. 8, 2018.
Nkululeko Sibanda, spokesman for the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change Alliance, says many of its senior officials had gone into hiding, fearing arrest or abduction since the July 30 polls, officially won by the ruling party Harare, Aug. 8, 2018.

Nkululeko Sibanda, a spokesman for the MDC, told VOA Wednesday that many of its senior officials had gone into hiding, fearing arrests or abductions since the election.

Biti, whose People’s Democratic Party had formed an election alliance with Chamisa’s Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), had been in hiding since last week and had feared for his life, his Zimbabwean lawyer Nqobizitha Mlilo said.

Earlier this month Zimbabwe’s police raided offices of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change Alliance on the grounds that there were unlicensed fire arms and grenades in the possession of Tendai Biti and other senior officials in Harare, Aug. 8, 2018.
Earlier this month Zimbabwe’s police raided offices of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change Alliance on the grounds that there were unlicensed fire arms and grenades in the possession of Tendai Biti and other senior officials in Harare, Aug. 8, 2018.

The postelection turmoil is reminiscent of contested elections during the long rule of Robert Mugabe, who was toppled last November in a de facto military coup.

He was replaced by his former intelligence and defense chief Mnangagwa, who pledged to hold free and fair elections.

Phiri said the Zambian High Court had Wednesday night issued an order to stop Biti’s deportation but Zambian immigration and police refused to accept the court papers.

Biti had sought asylum when he tried to enter Zambia through the Chirundu border post, 350 km (220 miles) north of the capital Harare, but his application was rejected.

He was then moved to a school near another border crossing in Kariba before being handed over to Zimbabwean police, Phiri said.

“We tried to serve the court order on the immigration officers who were keeping him at a school under police protection but they refused to take it,” Phiri said.

Facebook Forum

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG