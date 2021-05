The URL has been copied to your clipboard

The No. 2 seed Zamelek (Egypt) defeated the No. 1 seed Union Sportive Monastirienne (Tunisia), 76-63, to win the inaugural BAL Finals. Mouloukou Souleyman Diabate led the way for Zamalek with 14 points, 3 rebounds and 6 assists, while Mohab Yasser Abdallatif (14 points, 3 rebounds). #BALonVOA2021