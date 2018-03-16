World's Priciest Chocolate Goes on Display in Portugal

The world's most expensive chocolate went on display Friday at a chocolate fair in Obidos in Portugal.

Priced at 7,728 euros ($9,489) and covered in edible gold, the chocolate is part of a limited edition of 1,000 bonbons. It has a filling of saffron threads, white truffle, vanilla from Madagascar and gold flakes.

It was guarded by two uniformed men.

Its creator, Portuguese chocolatier Daniel Gomes, said the diamond-shaped chocolate was certified as the world's most expensive by the Guinness Book of Records, which in 2017 listed $250 La Madeline au Truffe made by Danish artisan chocolate-maker Fritz Knipschildt's as the record holder.

Its crown-shaped box is decorated with 5,500 Swarovksi crystals and also carries personalized pincers.