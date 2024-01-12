USA Urges Zimbabwe Govt to Stop Brutal Attacks on Opponents
The United States says Zimbabwe continues to violate the rights of local opposition members following disputed 2023 general elections. Chargé d'Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Harare Ms. Elaine French told Studio 7 there is need for the government to stop brutalizing opponents. (video: VOA)
