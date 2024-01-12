Accessibility links

USA Urges Zimbabwe Govt to Stop Brutal Attacks on Opponents

USA Urges Zimbabwe Govt to Stop Brutal Attacks on Opponents
USA Urges Zimbabwe Govt to Stop Brutal Attacks on Opponents

The United States says Zimbabwe continues to violate the rights of local opposition members following disputed 2023 general elections. Chargé d'Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Harare Ms. Elaine French told Studio 7 there is need for the government to stop brutalizing opponents. (video: VOA)

