US-Africa Summit Ends with Billion-Dollar Pledges and Hints of Biden Visit

The U.S. Africa Leaders Summit concluded with bonhomie and billion-dollar goals, plus a hint of a presidential visit to the continent. President Joe Biden stressed his administration’s commitment to Africa – and urged its leaders to respect the will of their people. VOA’s Anita Powell reports.

