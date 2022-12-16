US-Africa Summit Ends with Billion-Dollar Pledges and Hints of Biden Visit
The U.S. Africa Leaders Summit concluded with bonhomie and billion-dollar goals, plus a hint of a presidential visit to the continent. President Joe Biden stressed his administration’s commitment to Africa – and urged its leaders to respect the will of their people. VOA’s Anita Powell reports.
