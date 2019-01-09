Trump Makes Case for Southern Border Wall, Democrats Respond

Featured entry
Some congressional reaction to the president's Oval Office address:
Transcripts of president's address and Democratic response.
In his first prime-time address from the Oval Office, U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the nation Tuesday on why the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border must be funded. After Trump's address, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer provided the Democratic response.
