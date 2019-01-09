Accessibility links

Trump Makes Case for Southern Border Wall, Democrats Respond

In his first prime-time address from the Oval Office, U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the nation Tuesday on why the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border must be funded. After Trump's address, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer provided the Democratic response.

President Donald Trump delivers a televised address to the nation from his desk in the Oval Office about immigration and the southern U.S. border on the 18th day of a partial government shutdown at the White House in Washington, Jan. 8, 2019.

Some congressional reaction to the president's Oval Office address:

Transcripts of president's address and Democratic response.

