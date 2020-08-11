Trump Abruptly Escorted From White House Briefing Because of Shooting 

U.S. President Donald Trump was abruptly escorted by a U.S. Secret Service agent out of a White House coronavirus briefing Monday because of a shooting outside the building.

Trump returned minutes later and said, “There was an actual shooting and somebody’s been taken to the hospital.” He said the shots were fired by law enforcement and said he believed the person who was shot was armed.

The president said the situation “seems to be very well under control.”

Reporters and photographers remain in the briefing room. pic.twitter.com/mIfQZI0ZrQ — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) August 10, 2020

VOA White House reporter Steve Herman, who was at the briefing, said reporters remained in the briefing room while the White House was put on lockdown.

“You were surprised, I was surprised also,” Trump told reporters when he came back to the briefing room, saying he was taken to the Oval Office.

“I do want to thank the Secret Service. They are fantastic,” Trump said in response to reports that the suspect was allegedly armed.

“It (the shooting) might not have had to do anything with me,” Trump added.

The Secret Service confirmed a shooting had taken place near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.