Douglas Mwonzora's MDC-T Suspends Party's Deputy Vice President Thokozani Khupe

The opposition Movement for Democratic Change led by Douglas Mzonzora has suspended former Deputy Prime Minister, Thokozani Khupe.

In a statement, the MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora did not spell out what led to her suspension amid tensions in the party in the runup to its elective congress.

The party said, “The MDC-T wishes to advise that First Vice President Dr. Thokozani Khupe has been suspended. A letter dated 12 January 2022 was personally delivered to Dr. Khupe and her legal team. The suspension was with immediate effect, pending investigations into the various allegations levelled against her.

“Investigations are being conducted by a team led by the party, Arbiter General. The suspension is in line with the party constitution and is as a result of certain issues that arose. Once the said issues are investigated and fully resolved, the party will communicate such.”

More details to follow …