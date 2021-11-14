At Least 5 Reported Killed in Sudan Pro-Democracy Protests

Sudanese security forces fired live ammunition and tear gas on pro-democracy demonstrators Saturday, killing at least five, according to witnesses, as nationwide protests continued following a recent coup.

“Million-person” marches have been held by the pro-democracy movement

since Sudan’s civilian government was ousted on October 25 in a military takeover.

Security forces closed bridges between central Khartoum and its twin cities of Omdurman and Khartoum North. As protesters began to gather in those cities, security forces fired tear gas and chased them to prevent them from reaching central meeting points, witnesses said.

During previous rallies, security forces had waited until later in the day before trying to disperse protester.

The Sudan Doctors Committee said at least five protesters were killed in Khartoum and Omdurman, four from gunshots and one from a tear gas canister. The committee said several others were wounded, including by live rounds.

Saturday’s protests came two days after Sudanese military chief General Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan reappointed himself the head of the country’s interim governing body.

The military coup occurred after weeks of escalating tensions between military and civilian leaders over Sudan’s transition to democracy.

The coup has threatened to derail the process that began after the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in a 2019 popular uprising.

At least 15 coup protesters have been killed by excessive force used by the country’s security forces, according to the United Nations and Sudanese doctors.

Some information in this report came from the Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.