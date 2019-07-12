Accessibility links

Gems Beat Sri Lanka in Netball World Cup Match

Zimbabwe's national netball team, the Gems, on Friday beat Sri Lanka 79-49 in the 2019 Netball World Cup. Zimbabwe faces Australia on Saturday. Other African teams participating are Malawi, South Africa and Uganda.
