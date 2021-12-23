Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

South Africa Rolls Out COVID Vaccines for Undocumented Immigrants

South Africa Rolls Out COVID Vaccines for Undocumented Immigrants
Embed
South Africa Rolls Out COVID Vaccines for Undocumented Immigrants

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:56 0:00
Direct link

In the December holiday season of giving, undocumented immigrants in South Africa are getting the gift of COVID-19 vaccinations. The government, with the help of nonprofit groups, is offering the vaccine to the country’s estimated 2 million undocumented in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus

See comments

Facebook Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG