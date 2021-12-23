South Africa Rolls Out COVID Vaccines for Undocumented Immigrants
In the December holiday season of giving, undocumented immigrants in South Africa are getting the gift of COVID-19 vaccinations. The government, with the help of nonprofit groups, is offering the vaccine to the country’s estimated 2 million undocumented in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus
