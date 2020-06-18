South African President Announces Reopening of Businesses Under Strict Guidelines

South Africa will soon begin reopening full-service restaurants and casinos under strict conditions after nearly three months of being under lockdown restriction to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Wednesday night in a televised address that accredited accommodations and salons will also be allowed to reopen.

Ramaphosa said the decision to ease restrictions and begin some reopenings followed talks with industry representatives on stringent prevention protocols, and after getting advice from scientists and consultations with local government leaders.

The president said more businesses, including cinemas, are in line to reopen as long as every protocol aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus is followed, such as wearing face masks.

South Africa has confirmed more than 80,000 coronavirus cases and more than 1,600 deaths.