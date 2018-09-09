Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
News

Serena Williams Fined $17,000 For Violations During US Open Final

  • VOA News
Serena Williams hugs Naomi Osaka, of Japan, after Osaka defeated Williams in the women's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in New York.

See comments

The U.S. Tennis Association fined 2018 U.S. Open runner-up Serena Williams $17,000 Sunday for violations during the women's final the day before.

Williams will pay for three violations made during the extremely controversial match with 20-year-old Naomi Osaka, who claimed her first grand slam title.

Williams' first violation for allegedly receiving coaching during a game cost her a warning and $3,000. A second violation, slamming her racket and breaking it, led to a point penalty and a fine of $4,000. The third violation, what umpire Carlos Ramos called verbal abuse when Williams' called him a "thief" for the point penalty, resulted in her losing a game to penalty and an additional fine of $10,000.

The penalties drew criticism from fans of Williams and many in the tennis world, where a game penalty is extremely rare.

"When a woman is emotional, she's "hysterical" and she's penalized for it. When a man does the same, he's "outspoken" & and there are no repercussions," Billie Jean King, former World No. 1 professional tennis player and a long-time advocate of women athlete's rights and equality wrote on Twitter Saturday. "Thank you, @serenawilliams, for calling out this double standard. More voices are needed to do the same."


With her 6-2, 6-4 victory Sunday, Osaka won Japan's first tennis Grand Slam title.

Williams' defeat cost her tying for Margaret Court's record of 24 major titles.

Facebook Forum

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG