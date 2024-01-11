Senegal’s Sadio Mane Expects 'Difficult' AFCON Group

ABIDJAN, IVORY COAST — Senegal’s captain Sadio Mane says he expects "a really difficult group" lies ahead as the West African team prepares to face Gambia, Cameroon and Guinea in the group stages of this year’s AFCON tournament.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the kick-off of the AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast on Saturday, Mane said their "match against Cameroon is going to be very tough," adding, "We dare not underestimate our other opponents."

The two- time CAF African Player of the Year said, "While accepting that none of these matches will be easy, we (Senegal) have the ability and determination to reach the knockout stage."

Senegal defeated Cameroon 34 years ago in a group match in Algeria when they first met in the African football showpiece.

But Cameroon have had the upper hand since, winning a quarter-final, then the 2002 final and another quarter-final after penalty shootouts.

Senegal have beaten Guinea twice, but only drew 0-0 against them in the group stage two years ago en route to winning the Cup of Nations for the first time.

The Group C clash between the titleholders and surprise 2022 quarter-finalists Gambia will be the first in the tournament.

Mane, one of several Senegalese stars who joined the lucrative Saudi Pro League this year, admits that while winning two years ago was difficult, retaining the title will be even harder.

"I believe the 2024 Cup of Nations will be the toughest to win because the line-up is the strongest," he said in reference to the fact that the top 15 ranked teams have qualified.

"I cannot recall a stronger field. All the giants are going to be in the Ivory Coast, and all of them will be plotting to dethrone us," Mane added.

The 31-year-old multi-award-winning footballer has won the Club World Cup, Champions League and Premier League with Liverpool, but says none of those triumphs compare to lifting the Cup of Nations trophy in Yaounde two years ago.

"Winning the last AFCON was the greatest moment of my career. No other success compares with it."

Mane helped Senegal secure their first AFCON trophy after converting the winning penalty in the final shootout against Egypt.

"It was a special achievement and one I dreamt of since childhood. Our victory had a massive impact on all Senegalese," he said.

Since the Cup of Nations success, Senegal have also won the African Nations Championship for home-based players and the African under-17 and under-20 titles.

Cameroon, whose five titles makes them the second most successful country in the Cup of Nations, are among the most unpredictable qualifiers.

After a draw and loss to Namibia in qualifying, the West African team defeated Burundi to scrape through after being lucky not to trail by several goals at half-time.

Cameroon's Manchester United based goalkeeper Andre Onana is expected to play against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday —one day before the West African team faces Guinea in their opening match in Yamoussoukro.

Cameroon’s coach Rigobert Song is expected to rely on 2022 Cup of Nations leading scorer Vincent Aboubakar and Karl Toko Ekambi for goals after leaving out Bayern Munich forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Guinea hope star forward Serhou Guirassy, scorer of 17 Bundesliga goals for Stuttgart this season, recovers from a thigh injury sustained in a warm-up win over Nigeria.