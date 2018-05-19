Huge Crowds, Tight Security as Britain Prepares for Royal Wedding

The big day is nearly here for Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as the couple is to marry Saturday in the town of Windsor, outside London.

Early Friday Kensington Palace announced that Prince Charles, Prince Harry’s father, will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle in her wedding to Prince Harry.

The American former actress confirmed this week that her father will not attend the ceremony because of ill health, after days of speculation over whether he would make the journey across the Atlantic. According to news reports, Thomas Markle, who lives in Mexico, underwent surgery Wednesday for a heart ailment.

Huge crowds are expected in the historic town as well-wishers try to catch a glimpse of the royal couple. Thousands of police officers are mounting one of the biggest security operations in recent years, paid for by the public, a bill some opposed to the monarchy resent.

Supporters argue the wedding is likely to attract big spending by visitors and those watching in bars and big screens across the country.

The ceremony is to begin at midday in the stunning 14th century Saint George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle, where Prince Harry was baptized in 1984.

Some 600 guests have been invited, mainly those who have a direct relationship with the couple, owing to the lack of space in the chapel.

Public on the castle grounds

In addition, more than 2,500 members of the public have been invited onto the castle grounds, the prime spot to watch the guests come and go.

“To me, that was surprising, and it was very touching. Because for as much as they don’t like the media intrusion, the royals, they’ve invited media in, they’ve invited the public in, and they’re wanting to share their special day,” said Thomas Mace-Archer-Mills of the British Monarchist Society and Foundation.

Four members of the Mumbai city-based charity the Myna Mahila Foundation have been invited. The NGO provides sanitary products in the slums of the Indian capital and was visited by Meghan Markle last year. It’s one of seven charities that the couple asked guests to make donations to instead of providing wedding gifts. The charity’s founder, Suhani Jalota, says the invitation came as a huge shock.

“We are representing not just ‘Myna,’ but also the women across the urban slums in the city and India as well. I think there is a lot on the plate and a lot of pressure,” she said.

Well-wishers line the streets

More than 100,000 people are expected to line the streets of Windsor. Many have arrived early to bag the best spots. Donna Werner is a self-confessed royal superfan who flew over from her home in the U.S. state of Connecticut and has been camping out for four nights on a Windsor sidewalk.

“Every little girl has read fairytales from her childhood on by her mother and she always dreams of becoming a princess and living in a castle. And I mean, this is it. This is a real life fairytale,” she said.

In a break with tradition, Meghan Markle will not have a maid of honor. Harry’s nephew, Prince George, will be a pageboy, and niece Princess Charlotte a bridesmaid, alongside several members of the bride’s family.

​Reception banquet for 600

In the kitchens of Windsor Castle, 30 chefs will prepare a banquet for the 600 reception guests.

“The couple ... tasted everything, they’ve been involved in every detail,” royal head chef Mark Flanagan said.

That could mean some stateside surprises among the British fare.

“Are we going to see hot dogs and these sorts of American things? I’m sure there will be a nod to the American culture where food is concerned,” Mace-Archer-Mills said.

As well as the home crowds, millions are expected to tune in around the globe, with the promise of British pomp mixed with plenty of Hollywood glamour.