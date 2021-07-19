Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Learning English
Ndebele
Shona
Search
Search
Audio menu
Internet TV
Home
News
Zimbabwe
Africa
USA
World
Live Talk
Live Talk TV
Live Talk
Studio 7
Indaba zesiNdebele Ekuseni
Indaba zesiNdebele
Nhau dzeShona Mangwanani
Nhau dzeShona
Special Reports
Login / Register
More
Learning English
Ndebele
Shona
VOA Zimbabwe TV
Latest Show
Upcoming
20:00 - 21:00
Live Talk - The Connection with Mike Hove
More TV
Program Index
Live Talk TV
VOA60 Africa
VOA60 World
VOA60 America
VOA Zimbabwe Audio Tube
VOA Zimbabwe Audio Tube
Latest Program
Live Talk
Upcoming
05:00 - 06:00
Live Talk
06:00 - 06:30
Nhau dzeShona Mangwanani
06:30 - 07:00
Indaba zesiNdebele Ekuseni
VOA Zimbabwe Audio Tube For Studio 7
VOA Zimbabwe Audio Tube For Studio 7
Latest Program
Studio 7
Upcoming
19:00 - 20:00
Studio 7
Zimbabwe DTH
Zimbabwe DTH
Latest Program
Accra FM Stream Audio Tube
Accra FM Stream Audio Tube
Latest Program
More Radio
Program Index
Studio 7
Live Talk
ZimPlus
English
Ndebele
Shona
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
Photo Gallery
Former Studio 7 Staffer Sandra Nyaira Laid to Rest
38 minutes ago
Former Studio 7 staffer, Sandra Nyaira, was laid to rest on Saturday at Warren Hills Cemetery in Harare. At the time of her death she was working for the United Nations. (Photos: Thomas Chiripasi)
1
Sandra Nyaira Burial
2
Sandra Nyaira Burial
3
Sandra Nyaira Burial
4
Sandra Nyaira
Load more
Former Studio 7 Staffer Sandra Nyaira Laid to Rest
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG