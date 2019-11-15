Verdict Reached in Roger Stone Trial

Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of Roger Stone, a longtime friend and ally of President Donald Trump who was charged with lying to Congress and witness tampering.



The verdict came Friday, two hours after the jury began its second day of deliberations.



Stone was indicted in January as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election tampering. Prosecutors alleged he lied to lawmakers about WikiLeaks, tampered with witnesses and obstructed a House intelligence committee probe.



His trial highlighted how Trump campaign associates were eager to gather information about emails the U.S. says were hacked by Russia and then provided to WikiLeaks. Stone was regarded as an "access point" to WikiLeaks and frequently boasted of having insider access to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.



He has denied the allegations.