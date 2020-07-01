Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News
News

Zimbabwe Central Bank Raises Main Lending Rate to 35% As Inflation Soars

Zimbabwean central bank governor John Mangudya

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s central bank will raise its main lending rate to 35% from 15% from Wednesday to curb speculative borrowing, its governor said, as the country grapples with soaring inflation.

“In order to curb speculative borrowing, the Monetary Policy Committee resolved to increase the bank policy rate from the current 15% to 35%, with effect from 1 July 2020,” Mangudya said.

Zimbabwe last recorded inflation at 785%, while the Zimbabwe dollar plunges. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Facebook Forum

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG