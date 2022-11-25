2022 Qatar World Cup is attracting an ocean of money from bettors across the world. Its turning out to be the World's biggest gambling event. The tournament has barely begun and already it has a couple of big shocks, So far, former referee, Israel Mugwagwa, says games are progressing well even if punters are losing a lot of money
Punters Lose Lots of Money as Big Nations Bite The Dust in World Cup Games
2022 Qatar World Cup is attracting an ocean of money from bettors across the world. Its turning out to be the World's biggest gambling event. Already it has a couple of big shocks, So far, former referee, Israel Mugwagwa, says games are progressing well even if punters are losing a lot of money
Facebook Forum