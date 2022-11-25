Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
World Cup 2022

Punters Lose Lots of Money as Big Nations Bite The Dust in World Cup Games

Punters Lose Lots of Money as Big Nations Bite The Dust in World Cup Games
Embed
Punters Lose Lots of Money as Big Nations Bite The Dust in World Cup Games

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:23 0:00
Direct link

2022 Qatar World Cup is attracting an ocean of money from bettors across the world. Its turning out to be the World's biggest gambling event. Already it has a couple of big shocks, So far, former referee, Israel Mugwagwa, says games are progressing well even if punters are losing a lot of money

2022 Qatar World Cup is attracting an ocean of money from bettors across the world. Its turning out to be the World's biggest gambling event. The tournament has barely begun and already it has a couple of big shocks, So far, former referee, Israel Mugwagwa, says games are progressing well even if punters are losing a lot of money

Facebook Forum

See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG