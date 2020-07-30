Zimbabwe Government Says Minister Shiri Died from COVID-19

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s agriculture minister Perrance Shiri died from the COVID-19 infection, becoming the first senior government official to succumb to the pandemic, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Thursday.

Shiri, a retired general who helped plot a coup that ousted Robert Mugabe in 2017, died on Wednesday.

The late liberation war veteran was declared a national hero and will be buried on Friday during a closed ceremony.

“Now that it is confirmed that Minister Shiri died of COVID-19, we will follow World Health Organisation regulations on how the funeral should proceed,” Mnangagwa said during a funeral wake at Shiri’s home in Harare.

Zimbabwe has recorded 2,879 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 40 deaths. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)