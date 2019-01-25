Accessibility links
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
Photo Gallery
Zimbabweans Remembering Afrojazz Music Maestro Oliver Mtukudzi
1 hour ago
Zimbabweans remembering Afrojazz music maestro Oliver Mtukudzi who died Wednesday in Harare. The government has declared Mtukudzi a national hero. (Photos: AP/VOA Zimbabwe Service)
1
Oliver Mtukudzi
2
Mtukudzi
3
Zimbabwe music icon Oliver 'Tuku' Mtukudzi (L) plays his guitar during a rehearsal with a group of young musicians who are incubated at his Pakare Paye Arts and Music Centre in Norton 45km from the country's capital city Harare on January 12, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Jekesai NJIKIZANA
4
Oliver Mtukudzi
Load more
Zimbabweans Remembering Afrojazz Music Maestro Oliver Mtukudzi
