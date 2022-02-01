Nelson Chamisa Says Zimbabweans Will Take Their Representatives Back to Council, Parly in March By-elections

The leader of the newly-formed Citizens Coalition for Change(CCC) is confident that the party’s candidates contesting the forthcoming council and parliamentary by-elections will romp to victory ahead of the crucial 2023 harmonized polls.

In an exclusive interview, Nelson Chamisa, who dumped the opposition Movement for Democratic Change Alliance name after clashing with the leader of the MDC-T formation, said CCC has widespread support as it is owned by the people of Zimbabwe.

Chamisa said, “This is a citizens’ project. Citizens are the drivers of political change. Citizens are the owners and they are the sole proprietors of any struggle. We have citizens at the center so it’s not going to be difficult because they are the ones that are going to define their leadership. We are going back to the people and I know that they are going to take their representatives back to parliament and I know that they are going to take this country back onto the path of prosperity, transformation and opportunities for all. That is the focus, that is the conviction we have.

“I have no doubt in my mind that the people of Zimbabwe know what is good and what is best for their country. Just look at the way the people have embraced the Citizens Coalition for Change, a new national consensus beyond sex, beyond gender or age group, beyond region and even beyond classes. It’s not about the learned or those that have not gone to school. It’s for everyone … rural and urban divide, not even (that). It’s strong in the rural areas, around farms, everywhere.”

Chamisa, who contested the 2018 presidential election and amassed over two million votes, took over the leadership of the MDC following the death of founding president Morgan Tsvangirai.

However, Khupe wrestled the MDC formation from Chamisa when the Supreme Court ruled that the party should conduct an extraordinary congress under her leadership. Khupe lost the presidential post to Douglas Mwonzora in what some party supporters alleging that it was rigged.

The CCC was launched two weeks ago by mostly former members of the MDC Alliance.