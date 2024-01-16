Namibia Upsets Tunisia at Cup of Nations

KORHOGO, IVORY COAST (REUTERS) — Namibia’s “Brave Warriors” on Tuesday won their first game in the Africa Cup of Nations history, after defeating Tunisia in their opening match at this year’s edition of the tournament.

Namibia, who are competing in their fourth finals, were yet to taste a Cup of Nations finals victory.

The southern African nation should have defeated their North African opponents by a more handsome margin but were let down by poor decision making.

Namibian winger Deon Hotto scored in the 88th minute to hand the Brave Warriors their shock victory while keeping up the sequence of surprise results that have dominated the opening days of the tournament in Ivory Coast.

Hotto snuck in at the back post to hand Namibia, a team placed 87 places below Tunisia in the FIFA world rankings, their deserved win as they were markedly more enterprising and created the better chances in the opening Group E encounter at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium.

Victory for the Namibians earned them their first three points at AFCON and first place in Group E.

Mali beat South Africa 2-0 in the other group E match.