Ailing Morgan Tsvangirai Appoints Chamisa Acting MDC-T Leader

Ailing Movement for Democratic Change founding president, Morgan Tsvangirai, has appointed Nelson Chamisa as acting president of the party.

In a statement, presidential spokesperson, Luke Tamborinyoka, said, “President Morgan Tsvangirai has with effect from today, 7 February 2018, affirmed Vice President Hon. Nelson Chamisa as the acting President of the party by operation of the Constitution until the President’s return.

“This is in light of the President’s absence and that of the two other vice Presidents who are both in South Africa. VP Chamisa also continues in his assigned duties as the acting chairperson of the MDC Alliance.”

Tsvangirai is currently undergoing treatment for cancer of the colon in South Africa. His condition is unknown. Some reports say he is in critical condition while his handlers have indicated that he is stable.

There is chaos in the party as Chamisa and the two other vice presidents Thokozani Khupe and Elias Mudzuri are fighting over the control of the party and the MDC Alliance. Khupe has dissociated herself from the Alliance saying it is not being properly run.

