Mnangagwa, Chamisa Front Runners in Zimbabwe's Forthcoming Presidential Election

Presidential politics appear to be taking shape in Zimbabwe ahead of this year’s elections.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa of the ruling ZANU-PF and Nelson Chamisa of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) faction have begun to position themselves as frontrunners.

Chamisa also appears to be courting officials of the newly formed National Patriotic Front party.

Observers say it is already clear that Mnangagwa and Chamisa will be the top contestants for Zimbabwe's most-prized national job.

On Saturday, another faction of the MDC-T, led by Thokozani Khupe launched its campaign along with its election manifesto, promising to build an economy to support transformation.

Nixon Nyikadzino, secretary general of the Khupe-led faction of the MDC, says the most important aspect of the manifesto is its focus on the poor in terms of social services delivery.

Chamisa’s MDC-T formation is also expected to launch its manifesto.