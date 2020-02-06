2 Illegal Zimbabwe Miners Die in Gold Mine Collapse, 20 Trapped

MacDonald Dzirutwe

HARARE (Reuters) - Two illegal Zimbabwean miners have died after the gold mine they were working in collapsed, while 20 others remained trapped underground, the state-owned Herald newspaper reported on Thursday.

The newspaper quoted a Civil Protection Unit (CPU) official in Kwekwe district, 200 km south-west of the capital Harare, saying a rescue team had found two bodies but was yet to start rescuing the trapped miners.

Head of the CPU Nathan Nkomo said he could not immediately comment.

The newspaper also reports that Harare businessman Genius Kadungure, who is facing charges of fraud and was arrested Wednesday, is expected to spend another night in prison after a local magistrate delayed his bail hearing saying he had a huge workload.

Kadungure allegedly undervalued his Bentley, which he imported from South Africa by almost $60,000.