Millennials Connect Via Social Media Challenges During COVID-19

Bingo is back, this time among millennials and Gen Zers.

To stave off boredom caused by the coronavirus quarantine and connect with others, millions of global millennials and Gen Zers are issuing challenges to each other on social media.

Challenges have gotten so popular that social media giant Instagram added a “challenge” story sticker to make it easier for users to create their own or nominate others.

Challenges and tags flooding social media range from drawing random oranges and tagging friends, to perfecting 15-second dances on TikTok to keep people busy, connected and entertained.

Here are some of the biggest social media trends and challenges that have gone viral.

Bingo

People are making bingos about everything, whether it’s a university, zodiac sign or ethnicity. Bingo questions usually follow a “never have I ever” format that users cross off until they eliminate all the spaces on a card to make bingo. Users tag friends and post to their social media. This classic game -- which started in the 1500s in Italy -- has been sweeping social media sites and bonding friends over shared interests and activities.

TikTok dance challenges

The video-sharing social media app TikTok has dominated the social media charts with an increase in the number of downloads since the coronavirus pandemic. A popular trend among young people is learning TikTok dances, usually 15-second choreographies around a popular song.

Celebrities and social media influencers are among users practicing dances and posting their finished product online. Some are getting family members to dance, too.

In GIFs tag

Introducing oneself or one’s interests through GIFs is another popular trend on Instagram. The template comes in several formats, such as “this or that” or “my favorite things.” Once tagged, users post GIF stickers on Instagram and tag others.

Dalgona coffee challenge

Dalgona, also known as ppopgi, is candy from South Korea. Made of sugar, corn syrup and baking soda, dalgona has been a popular street food snack for children since the 1960s.

Fast forward to 2020, the Dalgona coffee challenge has gained attention across the world: make whipped coffee with equal ratios of sugar, instant coffee and boiling water. While it may sound easy, it can be quite the arm workout because the Dalgona cream has to be whipped for quite a long time to get it foamy.

Song challenges

Users share their favorite songs and grow their playlist, using cues for users to post their favorite song around a specific theme or topic.

Workout challenges

The rules are simple: Film yourself doing 10 or more pushups and tag as many people as you want to challenge them to do the same. The first was the #see10do10 pushup challenge.

Workout challenges include the plank challenge, the 100 skipping challenge and the flex challenge. With everyone being stuck at home during quarantine, these workout challenges have motivated people to keep moving while at home.

Until tomorrow challenge

The Until Tomorrow challenges users to post funny, embarrassing or awkward photos of themselves on their Instagram feed for 24 hours. (Users are automatically tagged when they tag a photo with the hashtag #untiltomorrow.)

Drawing challenge

Users draw digital paintings of random objects on Instagram and tag their friends to continue the chain.

Toilet paper challenge

This challenge is popular among pet owners, seeing how many stacks of toilet paper a pet can jump over, leaping over several stacks or sometimes crashing through a wall of toilet paper.