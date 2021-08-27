Manchester United, Juventus Reach Agreement for Transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo at an undisclosed fee.

In a statement on its website and Twitter, the club said, “Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical.

“Cristiano, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the European Championship for his native Portugal.

In his first spell for Manchester United, he scored 118 goals in 292 games. Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester.”

According to the Associated Press, just one hour before Manchester United stunned the football world with the announcement they had re-signed Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese superstar landed in Lisbon with his fiance Georgina Rodriguez.

Ronaldo left Juventus after three seasons after telling coach Massimiliano Allegri on Thursday that he was done with the Italian club.

Both Manchester City and United had been linked to the 36-year-old, but the Portuguese ended up going back to the Red Devils, who dramatically announced just before 5pm on Friday they had reached agreement with Juve to bring him back to Old Trafford.

The deal was subject to the agreement of personal terms, issuing of a visa and a medical.