Malawi Village Chiefs Take Lead in Boosting COVID Jab Rates

In Malawi, nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, only 7% of the population has been vaccinated against the coronavirus, one of the lowest rates in Africa. Village chiefs are trying to change that by urging people to take the jab from mobile vaccination clinics. Lameck Masina reports

