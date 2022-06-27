Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Login / Register
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Live Talk TV

Livetalk, June 27, 2022: Zimbabwe Central Bank Say Multi-Currency to Stay for 5 Years

Livetalk, June 27, 2022: Zimbabwe Central Bank Say Multi-Currency to Stay for 5 Years
Embed
Livetalk, June 27, 2022: Zimbabwe Central Bank Say Multi-Currency to Stay for 5 Years

No media source currently available

0:00 1:00:47 0:00
Direct link

Livetalk: In an attempt to rope in galloping inflation and create confidence in the local money market, Zimbabwe’s central bank says the country will use the current multi-currency system for the next five years. Guests: Mr. Masimba Kuchera (economist), Dr. Masimba Mavaza and Dr. Ricky Mukonza.

Livetalk: In an attempt to rope in galloping inflation and create confidence in the local money market, Zimbabwe’s central bank says the country will use the current multi-currency system for the next five years. Guests: Mr. Masimba Kuchera (economist), Dr. Masimba Mavaza and Dr. Ricky Mukonza.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG