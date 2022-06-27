Livetalk: In an attempt to rope in galloping inflation and create confidence in the local money market, Zimbabwe’s central bank says the country will use the current multi-currency system for the next five years. Guests: Mr. Masimba Kuchera (economist), Dr. Masimba Mavaza and Dr. Ricky Mukonza.
Livetalk, June 27, 2022: Zimbabwe Central Bank Say Multi-Currency to Stay for 5 Years
