Livetalk, January 31, 2022: Zimbabwe’s March Council, Parly By-elections

Tonight on Livetalk we are talking to council and parliamentary candidates contesting the March by-elections and independent political commentators. Guests: Nhlanhla Moses Ncube, Thandazani Moyo (Combined Ideas Democratic Alliance), Norest Marara (MDC Alliance), Edwin Ndlovu (CCC).

