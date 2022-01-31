Livetalk, January 31, 2022: Zimbabwe’s March Council, Parly By-elections
Tonight on Livetalk we are talking to council and parliamentary candidates contesting the March by-elections and independent political commentators. Guests: Nhlanhla Moses Ncube, Thandazani Moyo (Combined Ideas Democratic Alliance), Norest Marara (MDC Alliance), Edwin Ndlovu (CCC).
Episodes
January 27, 2022
Livetalk, Diaspora Forum, January 26, 2022
January 25, 2022
Livetalk: The Connection with Mike Hove
January 25, 2022
Livetalk, January 24, 2022: Nelson Chamisa Launches New Party
