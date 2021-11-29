Livetalk, November 29, 2021: Omicron Variant, Travel Restrictions
Livetalk: We are talking about the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, and travel restrictions imposed on southern African nations by several countries, including USA, Britain and others. Guests: Medical Practitioner Mattew Nyashanu, Independent social commentators Sipho Ngulube and Dhee Msipha
Episodes
-
-
November 25, 2021
Livetalk Women's Roundtable, November 25, 2021
-
November 24, 2021
Livetalk, Diaspora Forum, November 24, 2021
-
November 23, 2021
Livetalk: The Connection with Mike Hove
-
November 22, 2021
Livetalk, November 22, 2021: COVID-19 And Other Issues
-