Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Live Talk TV

Livetalk, November 29, 2021: Omicron Variant, Travel Restrictions

Livetalk, November 29, 2021: Omicron Variant, Travel Restrictions
Embed
Livetalk, November 29, 2021: Omicron Variant, Travel Restrictions

No media source currently available

0:00 1:00:51 0:00
Direct link

Livetalk: We are talking about the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, and travel restrictions imposed on southern African nations by several countries, including USA, Britain and others. Guests: Medical Practitioner Mattew Nyashanu, Independent social commentators Sipho Ngulube and Dhee Msipha

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG