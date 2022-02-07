Livetalk, February 7, 2022: Zimbabwe’s Council, Parly By-elections
On Livetalk, we are talking about COVID-19, the forthcoming council and parliamentary by-elections in Zimbabwe where some former legislators and councilors, recalled by the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T, are contesting the March 26th poll under the Citizens Coalition for Change.
