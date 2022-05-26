Accessibility links

Livetalk, May 26, 2022: Age of Sexual Consent Now at 18 in Zimbabwe

Livetalk, May 26, 2022: Age of Sexual Consent Now at 18 in Zimbabwe
Livetalk, May 26, 2022: Age of Sexual Consent Now at 18 in Zimbabwe

Livetalk: On the Women's RoundTable we are discussing projects that women are doing to uplift others. We are also discussing the legal age of sexual consent. Guests: Sharon Njobo and Lucy Ndongwe Chikowero.Host:Marvellous Mhlanga-Nyahuye.

