Livetalk: On the Women's RoundTable we are discussing projects that women are doing to uplift others. We are also discussing the legal age of sexual consent. Guests: Sharon Njobo and Lucy Ndongwe Chikowero.Host:Marvellous Mhlanga-Nyahuye.
Livetalk, May 26, 2022: Age of Sexual Consent Now at 18 in Zimbabwe
Episodes
-
May 24, 2022
Live Talk: The Connection
-
May 24, 2022
Livetalk, May 23, 2022: World Economic Forum
-
May 20, 2022
Livetalk: Increases in Prices of Basic Commodities
-
-
-
May 17, 2022
Live Talk: The Connection
