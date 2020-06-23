LiveTalk: The Connection with Mike Hove
On The Connection, host Mike Hove discusses the impact of Coronavirus on the youth in Zimbabwe as the country has of late recorded a sharp increase in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19. We are also focusing on proposed constitutional amendments in the Southern African nation.
Episodes
-
June 22, 2020
LiveTalk
-
June 19, 2020
LiveTalk
-
June 18, 2020
LiveTalk- Women's RoundTable
-
June 17, 2020
LiveTalk- Diaspora Forum
-
June 16, 2020
LiveTalk- The Connection with Mike Hove
-
June 15, 2020
LiveTalk
Facebook Forum