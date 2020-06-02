Accessibility links

LiveTalk: The Connection with Mike Hove

LiveTalk: The Connection with Mike Hove
LiveTalk: The Connection with Mike Hove

Tonight on The Connection host Mike Hove continues the conversation on Coronavirus with Zimbabwean youth. We are also discussing public protests in USA following the death of a black man, George Floyd, in the hands of a white policeman. What can Zimbabwean youth learn from this incident?

