LiveTalk: The Connection with Mike Hove
On The Connection host Mike Hove speaks with youth about the effects of COVID-19 on the nation’s education sector. Schools in Zimbabwe shutdown a couple of weeks ago as the nation started grappling with the global pandemic. Distance learning has been a big challenge for teachers and students.
Episodes
-
May 11, 2020
LiveTalk
-
May 08, 2020
LiveTalk
-
May 07, 2020
LiveTalk: Women's RoundTable
-
May 07, 2020
Livetalk: Diaspora Forum
-
May 05, 2020
LiveTalk: The Connection with Mike Hove
-
May 04, 2020
Livetalk: Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic
Facebook Forum