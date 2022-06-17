On this edition of Livetalk, we are continuing the conversation around rising political violence following the alleged murder of two opposition Citizens Coalition for Change activists by suspected Zanu PF members. The ruling party denies the charges. For perspective, we talk to political analysts - Professor Ricky Munyaradzi Mukonza and Difa Dube. We also talk to listeners.
Livetalk, June 17, 2022: Political Violence in Zimbabwe
On this edition of Livetalk, we are continuing the conversation around rising political violence following the alleged murder of two opposition Citizens Coalition for Change activists by suspected Zanu PF members. The ruling party denies the charges. For perspective, we talk to political analysts - Professor Ricky Munyaradzi Mukonza and Difa Dube. We also talk to listeners.
Episodes
-
June 16, 2022
Livetalk, June 16, 2022: Political Violence in Zimbabwe
-
June 14, 2022
Live Talk: The Connection
-
June 14, 2022
Livetalk, June 13, 2022: Political Violence in Zimbabwe
-
-
-