Livetalk, June 17, 2022: Political Violence in Zimbabwe

On this edition of Livetalk, we are continuing the conversation around rising political violence following the alleged murder of two opposition Citizens Coalition for Change activists by suspected Zanu PF members. The ruling party denies the charges. For perspective, we talk to political analysts - Professor Ricky Munyaradzi Mukonza and Difa Dube. We also talk to listeners.

